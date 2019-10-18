Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Davante Adams (toe) is ruled out and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion) is listed as doubtful. Valdes-Scantling is left as the team's only starting wide receiver with a decent shot to play, but he acknowledged earlier Friday that he still needs more medical treatment before Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. He's shaping up as a true game-time decision after missing practice each day this week.