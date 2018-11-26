Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Non-factor in Week 12
Valdes-Scantling caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.
After recording seven receptions of 20-plus yards and three gains of more than 40 yards during a five-game stretch, Valdes-Scantling has fallen off the radar the last three weeks. Despite injuries to Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (groin) continuing to open up a prominent role in the offense, the rookie has only hauled in eight of 12 targets for 55 yards over the past three weeks, including just one reception apiece in the most recent two contests. Valdes-Scantling could be at risk of losing some snaps to Cobb and/or fellow first-year wideout Equanimeous St. Brown (three receptions for 53 yards in Week 12) in future games.
