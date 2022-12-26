Crosby made four field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Dolphins.

Crosby had not made more than two field goals in a game all season, but in the veteran's team-record 256th consecutive appearance, he put three points on the board four times and chipped in a couple extra points. Crosby has not done a lot for fantasy players this season, but he has done enough recently -- if the weather cooperates -- to garner consideration in Week 17 against a Vikings team that has allowed opposing kickers to reach double digits in seven straight games.