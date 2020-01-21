Packers' Oren Burks: Plays reserve role in 2019
Burks had 11 tackles (seven solo) in 12 games this season.
The 2018 third-round pick missed the first four weeks of the season with a partially torn left pectoral, but he returned for Week 5 and played a minor defensive role the rest of the season. Green Bay's top inside linebackers -- Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson -- are both poised to hit free agency in March, leaving Burks, Ty Summers and Curtis Bolton (knee) as the remaining players at the position. Burks could enter training camp with a heavily increased role with a strong offseason, but the Packers likely will make outside additions to the position group, whether it be via the draft or free agency.
