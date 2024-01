Burks (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was a late addition to the 49ers' injury report, as he sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice and is now in jeopardy of missing the NFC Championship Game. If Burks is unable to suit up this weekend, both Dee Winters and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles could see increased work in San Francisco's linebacker corps.