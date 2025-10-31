Burks (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burks practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday after suffering an apparent groin injury. He's played 310 total snaps (189 on special teams, 121 on defense) over Cincinnati's first eight games this season, recording 23 total tackles and a forced fumble. If the 30-year-old is unable to play Sunday, expect Joe Giles-Harris to play an expanded role in the Bengals' linebacker corps.