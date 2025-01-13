Burks is expected to start in place of the injured Nakobe Dean (knee) in Sunday's divisional round playoff game, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

With Dean sustaining a torn patellar tendon in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Packers, Burks stepped in and saw more defensive work in the second half, finishing the contest with five total tackles and one forced fumble. The Vanderbilt product is likely to remain in the Eagles' first-team defensive lineup with Dean sidelined for the remainder of the season. Burks is expected to start alongside Zack Baun as part of Philadelphia's top inside linebacker duo in the divisional round matchup against the winner Monday night's wild-card game between the Vikings and the Rams.