Burks (shoulder) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burks sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice that left him questionable to play on San Francisco's final injury report. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 28-year-old looks like he'll miss Sunday's playoff game. Burks served as a primary reserve linebacker and regular contributor on special teams during the regular season, logging 46 tackles and one interception across 15 appearances. He also played 19 defensive snaps during last week's divisional-round win over Green Bay.