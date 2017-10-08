Packers' Quinten Rollins: Will suit up Sunday
Rollins (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Rollins participated fully in practice throughout the week but was still hit with the questionable tag. The 25-year-old has been mostly utilized as a special teams player this season and will likely continue in that role Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Eight tackles in Week 1•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Underwent groin surgery•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Records 45 tackles in second season•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Questionable for NFC championship game•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week