Packers' Randall Cobb: Can't come up with sole target
Cobb (ankle) failed to come up with his only target in the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday.
The good news was that the veteran made his preseason debut, although he wasn't in for long. Cobb's sole target came on the Packers' first offensive possession, when Aaron Rodgers attempted to hit him with a short pass on the right side of the field. His first taste of game action out of the way, he'll look to up his playing time and production in the Packers' "dress rehearsal" game versus the Raiders a week from Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....