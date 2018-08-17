Packers' Randall Cobb: Can't come up with sole target

Cobb (ankle) failed to come up with his only target in the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday.

The good news was that the veteran made his preseason debut, although he wasn't in for long. Cobb's sole target came on the Packers' first offensive possession, when Aaron Rodgers attempted to hit him with a short pass on the right side of the field. His first taste of game action out of the way, he'll look to up his playing time and production in the Packers' "dress rehearsal" game versus the Raiders a week from Friday.