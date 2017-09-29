Packers' Randall Cobb: Gets into end zone Thursday
Cobb (chest) brought in all four of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears.
Cobb's two-yard scoring grab -- his first of the season -- gave the Packers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. While he was modestly involved the rest of the way, the 27-year-old did encouragingly take the field without restrictions after missing the Week 3 overtime victory against the Bengals with his chest injury. Through the three games he's played, Cobb has looked much more effective than at virtually any time during the second half of his injury-marred 2016, with his 19 receptions to date equaling the number he posted over five contests in Weeks 9-13 of last season. He'll look to serve as an integral part of the air attack in Week 5 road showdown against the Cowboys.
