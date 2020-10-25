Tonyan (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Houston.
After tending to a right ankle injury during last Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, Tonyan didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity Friday opened the door for him to suit up this weekend. Indeed, the Packers kept Tonyan off the inactive list, allowing him the opportunity to log his usual offensive snap share of 60-70 percent.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Expected to play in Week 7•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Works on side Thursday•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Quiet in Week 6•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches three touchdowns•