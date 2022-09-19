Tonyan was targeted twice and caught two passes for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Tonyan made a rapid recovery from a torn ACL and took the field in Week 1, but the Packers aren't giving him a big workload right away. Although his snap count percentage increased slightly, he was out there for fewer than 40 percent of the plays for the second week in a row. Tonyan played at least 60 percent of the snaps in both 2020 and 2021, so it's evident there is room for growth in that department.