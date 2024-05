Toure (knee) was an active participant at the Packers' first week of OTAs, Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire reports.

Toure missed the the Packers' regular season finale and both of the team's playoff contests last year while nursing a knee injury, but looks to be back to full strength ahead of the 2024 campaign. The wide receiver will likely provide Green Bay with an added depth option behind the likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed once again this season.