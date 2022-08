Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Bozeman (ankle) will be out 2-to-3 weeks, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Bozeman sustained the injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots and was carted to the locker room after limping to the sideline. Based on the return timetable, Bozeman will likely miss the Panthers final two preseason games, but he could return by Week 1 of the regular season.