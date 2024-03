Bozeman is signing a one-year contract with the Chargers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bozeman was released ahead of the new league year Wednesday, in a cost-savings move by the Panthers. The veteran offensive lineman started all 17 games at center for Carolina last season, but he also has experience playing left guard. He should at least provide quality depth on the Chargers' offensive line, if not earn a starting job in 2024.