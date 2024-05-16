Christensen took snaps at center during voluntary workouts last week, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.
Christensen had been working his way back from a bicep tear he sustained in Week 1 last season, but he's now apparently back in football shape. He could compete with Austin Corbett for Carolina's starting center job in 2024.
