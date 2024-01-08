Watch Now:

Christensen is "basically cleared," heading into the offseason after he tore his right biceps Week 1, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Christensen told Kaye that he'll never take the "game for granted again," after he missed all but one contest this season. Barring any setbacks, the BYU product should be able to take part in offseason activities and be the team's starter at left guard next year.

