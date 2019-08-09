Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Productive in passing game
Artis-Payne rushed five times for eight yards and caught both his targets for 30 yards in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears.
Artis-Payne started at tailback for the Panthers and registered a 17-yard reception on the team's second offensive play. He then hauled in a 13-yarder on the second play of Carolina's second drive, but otherwise was held in check. The veteran was replaced by Elijah Holyfield in the second quarter, and although the rookie would score two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) while featuring until the end of the game, he also lost a fumble. That performance left a mixed impression as Holyfield aims to move up the depth chart, and the incumbent second-stringer Artis-Payne should get more time to show his stuff in next week's meeting with the Bills.
