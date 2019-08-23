Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Doesn't feature on offense

Artis-Payne didn't play any offensive snaps in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Artis-Payne merely featured on two special teams plays. Meanwhile, rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett entered the game behind star tailback Christian McCaffrey and led the team with 10 carries. Although Elijah Holyfield's mere one snap on offense should somewhat relieve Artis-Payne, Reggie Bonnafon has shown enough in the preseason to cast doubt over both players' futures with the Panthers. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the running back snaps are divided in next week's exhibition finale versus the Steelers.

