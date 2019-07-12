Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Facing backup competition
Artis-Payne faces competition for backup work from Jordan Scarlett, Elijah Hood (knee), Elijah Holyfield and Reggie Bonnafon, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers have talked about reducing Christian McCaffrey's workload, but a lack of investment in their backfield points toward another season full of lofty snap counts. Artis-Payne is the only other Carolina tailback with an NFL carry to his name, while Scarlett has the advantage of being a recent draft pick (2019 fifth-round pick). There's no runaway favorite to earn the No. 2 job, and it's still possible the Panthers bring in a veteran to improve the competition.
