Munnerlyn recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

Munnerlyn played 60 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps and managed to bring down Baker Mayfield for the team's only sack of the day. The 10-year veteran has 41 tackles and an interception this season, and he'll look to slow down Drew Brees in an NFC South clash on Sunday.

