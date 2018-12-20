Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Practices in full
Munnerlyn (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Munnerlyn was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, but now appears to have made a full recovery. The 30-year-old rotational cornerback appears on track to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday.
