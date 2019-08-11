Munnerlyn has been signed by the Bills.

The Bills were forced to put veteran corner EJ Gaines on injured reserve Saturday, so team brass -- a good majority of the coaching and management staff has ties to the Carolina organization -- felt most comfortable signing a familiar face in Munnerlyn to take the roster spot. Munnerlyn has spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, but now he'll join fellow Panthers veteran Kurt Coleman to try and round out some depth in the Buffalo secondary this season.

