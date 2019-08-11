Bills' Captain Munnerlyn: Signs with Buffalo
Munnerlyn has been signed by the Bills.
The Bills were forced to put veteran corner EJ Gaines on injured reserve Saturday, so team brass -- a good majority of the coaching and management staff has ties to the Carolina organization -- felt most comfortable signing a familiar face in Munnerlyn to take the roster spot. Munnerlyn has spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, but now he'll join fellow Panthers veteran Kurt Coleman to try and round out some depth in the Buffalo secondary this season.
More News
-
Captain Munnerlyn: Cut loose as part of youth movement•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Plays whole season•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Practices in full•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Tallies first sack in loss•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Posts eight tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...