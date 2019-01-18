Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Plays whole season
Munnerlyn finished the 2018 regular season with 47 tackles (38 solo), two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception on nine passes defended in 16 games played.
Munnerlyn played his first full campaign since 2015, starting five contests for the Panthers along the way. After just 29 stops last season, the veteran was closer to his career average of just over 50 this time around. With two years remaining on his contract, he'll aim to keep his nickel position in 2019.
