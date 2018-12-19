Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: No practice Wednesday
Munnerlyn (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Munnerlyn appears to have suffered a knee injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, and sat out the Panthers' first practice of the week. If the 10-year veteran is unable to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, expect Lorenzo Doss to see a slight uptick in snaps.
