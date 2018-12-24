Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Hits field goal, extra point
Catanzaro connected on a 50-yard field goal and an extra point during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta.
Sunday's 50-yarder was just Catanzaro's second field goal of 40 yards or beyond this season. Not only has the veteran kicker been limited to mostly shorter field goals this season, but he hasn't been used much at all as of late. In his last five games, Catanzaro has attempted just six field goals -- connecting on four of them. He and the Panthers face off against the Saints to end the season, a team that held Catanzaro to jus a single extra-point attempt in Week 15.
