Manhertz (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Manhertz appears on track to play in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, but he'll first need to be cleared by an independent neurologist. If he's unable to get the green light, Manhertz will have a bye week to recover before Week 8's game versus the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories