Panthers' Colin Jones: Returns to practice
Jones (calf) was participating at Monday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jones suffered the calf injury at practice last week and was unable to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. The 31-year-old should resume his heavy special-teams role now that he's healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...