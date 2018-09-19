Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Cleared for some workouts
Samuel (chest) is cleared to participate in limited workouts Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to illness, but should begin practicing in limited fashion in the near future. Still recovering from a procedure undergone to address an irregular heartbeat, Samuel seems unlikely to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday. Whenever he is healthy, the 2017 second-rounder is in line to play a minor role in the Panthers' offense.
