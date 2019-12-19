Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited by knee Thursday
Samuel (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel received a 'limited' tag on one of the Panthers' Week 13 practice reports due to a knee injury, only to ditch the designation prior to the contest. He'll have one more chance to do so this week, but perhaps of more interest in Carolina is the change at quarterback from Kyle Allen to rookie Will Grier. D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey are the top two receivers in this offense, so it remains to be seen how Samuel will fare as the third option, at best.
