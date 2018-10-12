Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Ruled out Sunday
Byrd was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins with an ankle injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Byrd was battling a knee injury earlier in the season but was added to the injury report and was unable to practice Thursday. The 25-year-old has played in two games this season, returning four punts for 44 yards. D.J. Moore should again fill in as the primary return man for the Panthers.
