Byrd was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins with an ankle injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Byrd was battling a knee injury earlier in the season but was added to the injury report and was unable to practice Thursday. The 25-year-old has played in two games this season, returning four punts for 44 yards. D.J. Moore should again fill in as the primary return man for the Panthers.