The Falcons reverted Byrd to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Byrd saw his first action of the season Sunday against Minnesota, getting two targets (neither of which he caught). His elevation ahead of that contest was a result of Drake London being held out due to a groin injury. Though London has a chance to return against Arizona in Week 10, Mack Hollins suffered an ankle injury versus the Vikings that has put his status for this Sunday in doubt. Should London and/or Hollins need to sit out this weekend, Byrd could be called upon again, though his role likely wouldn't be significant enough to warrant fantasy consideration.