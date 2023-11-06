Byrd didn't record a catch on two targets during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

With Drake London (groin) sidelined, Byrd was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this year and made his season debut. Both of Byrd's targets were deep shots and one was intercepted. Across 14 appearances last year, Byrd caught 13 of 23 targets for 268 yards (20.6 YPC) and two scores. He'll have a chance to replicate those occasional big-play numbers if London and Mack Hollins (ankle) are sidelined moving forward, but Byrd doesn't need to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues.