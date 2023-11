The Falcons promoted Byrd to their active roster Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta added Byrd to its practice squad in mid-October, and with Drake London (groin) missing this Sunday's contest, he's been elevated to the team's active roster. The 30-year-old wideout's last in-game action came in 2022, when he recorded 268 yards in 14 appearances for the Falcons.