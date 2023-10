The Falcons signed Byrd to their practice squad Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Byrd signed with the Panthers this offseason, but he dealt with a hamstring injury that led to his release in late August. He worked out with the Giants this past Monday and has since agreed to join Atlanta's practice squad Thursday. The 30-year-old wideout spent his 2022 campaign with the Falcons, appearing in 14 games and recording 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.