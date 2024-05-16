Byrd agreed to a contract with the Commanders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Byrd appeared in just one game during the 2023 campaign after the Falcons elevated him from the practice squad in early November. The 31-year-old had previously played 14 games with Atlanta in 2022, collecting 13 receptions (on 23 targets) for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Byrd has played for five teams during his career, and he'll now reunite in Washington with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was Bryd's head coach in Arizona during the 2019 season.