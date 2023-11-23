The Falcons cut Byrd from their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Byrd originally joined Atlanta's practice squad in mid-October, and he ended up playing in one game for the club, logging 18 offensive snaps while failing to bring in either of his two targets against Minnesota in Week 9. The veteran wideout was also with the Falcons for much of last season, catching 13 of 23 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns over 14 contests. Byrd should get a look from another organization given his wealth of experience in the league -- he's played in 76 regular-season games over eight campaigns spent with five different teams.