Byrd signed with Houston's practice squad Wednesday.

The Texans signed Steven Sims from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, and they are bringing in Byrd one day later to fill that vacated spot. Byrd could be elevated for Saturday's divisional round game against the Ravens, as Robert Woods (hip) and John Metchie (foot) were limited participants in practice Tuesday after Noah Brown (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, leaving the Texans thin at wide receiver.