Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Miami.
Brown picked up the injury during a Week 5 matchup against the Lions, though he'll be ready to go after turning in a limited practice Friday. He has played a key role along the Carolina defensive line, tallying 29 tackles and a sack across five games.
