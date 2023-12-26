Brown logged nine total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Brown has had a career-year for the Panthers' defense, recording 88 total tackles, including sick tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, while deflecting four passes and intercepting one as well. The Auburn product ranks second on Carolina in total tackles, but his 88 are good enough to make him the NFL's leading tackler amongst defensive lineman. Expect Brown to continue wreaking havoc for the Panthers' defense as the year goes on.