Brown has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Brown's four-year extension with Carolina is for $96 million and includes $63.165 million guaranteed. The 2020 first-rounder is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he racked up 103 tackles -- an NFL record for defensive lineman -- to go along with 2.0 sacks and an interception in 17 games. By extending Brown, the Panthers retain a major piece in the middle of their defense for the next several years, which represents a key move for the unit, which no longer includes Brian Burns, who was traded to the Giants last month.