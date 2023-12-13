Brown recorded 10 tackles (five solo), while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.
Brown was able to reach double-digit tackles for the second time this season while he also intercepted a pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter. The defensive lineman has now registered a career-high 74 tackles, including a sack, over 13 contests so far in 2023.
