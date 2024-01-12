Brown finished the regular season with 103 tackles (57 solo), two sacks and an interception in 17 games.

Brown enjoyed an exemplary campaign, as his tackle total set an NFL record for defensive linemen. The 25-year-old has increased his tackle tally across each of his four seasons, coming good on the first-round investment Carolina made in him back in 2020. While 2024 is currently slated to be Brown's final year with the Panthers, it wouldn't be surprising if a new front office seeks to secure him to a long-term deal before next season.