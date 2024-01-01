Brown finished Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars with eight tackles (three solo).
Brown tied with Brian Burns for the most tackles on the team Sunday. Brown has registered five-plus tackles in eight of his last 10 games since the Panthers' Week 7 bye. He's up to a career-high 96 tackles (51 solo) on the season.
