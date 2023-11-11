Brown finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
The starting defensive end also played on 90% of the defensive snaps. Brown has 49 tackles and two passes defensed this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Active for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Tallies seven tackles in loss•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Career high in stops•