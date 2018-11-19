Panthers' Devin Funchess: Struggles through drop-filled outing
Funchess appeared to drop five passes in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Funchess may not officially be credited with five drops, but there's no doubt he let a bunch of opportunities slip right through his hands, finishing with just two catches for 39 yards on eight targets. He's probably built up enough credibility to retain a starting job, though the drops would be more tolerable if they didn't contribute to a four-game streak with less than 50 yards and no touchdown. With D.J. Moore thriving as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing attack, the eventual return of Torrey Smith (knee) could threaten Funchess' playing time rather than the rookie's. Carolina will host the Seahawks in Week 12.
