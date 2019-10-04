Jackson (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson will miss his second straight game with this groin issue. He didn't practice at all this week, so there's still a lot of recovery left before he can play Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Without Jackson in Week 4, Ross Cockrell, Javien Elliott and the Panthers' pass rush chipped in to hold Deshaun Watson and the Texans to just 160 passing yards.