Jackson (back) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jackson suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons and was unable to return to the game. He'll work to get back on the field Thursday, as the Panthers prep for Sunday's game against the Packers. If He's ultimately unable to play, CJ Henderson and Jeremy Chinn would be candidates to slide in for him opposite Jaycee Horn at cornerback.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Active Sunday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Questionable with quad injury•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Officially questionable for Sunday•