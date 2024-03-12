The Steelers are set to acquire Jackson from the Panthers in the Diontae Johnson trade, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jackson was on his way out of Carolina one way or another due to an elevated cap number. In Pittsburgh, he gives the Steelers an experienced corner to pair with 2023 second-rounder Joey Porter. The 55th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson started 76 games across six seasons for the Panthers, picking off 14 passes.